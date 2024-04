A man convicted of a sex offense in Kentucky has registered a permanent address in The Villages.

Ronald Edward Burkett, 60, has registered an address at 2709 Marston Way in the Village of Belvedere, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

He was convicted of attempted rape in 2023 in Bullitt County, Kentucky.

Burkett has also registered two vehicles with FDLE – a silver 2008 Saturn and a burgundy/maroon 2021 four-door Toyota.

He stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds.