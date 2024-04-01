82.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, April 1, 2024
type here...

High-beam headlights lead to arrest of wanted teen at Wawa

By Staff Report
John Joseph Micha Tuto
John Joseph Micha Tuto

A teen wanted on an Ohio warrant was arrested at Wawa after his high-beam headlights attracted the attention of a police officer.

John Joseph Micha Tuto, 19, of Fruitland Park, was driving a Ford tuck at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday at U.S. Hwy. 27 and County Road 466 when an officer noticed the truck had its high-beam headlights on, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The officer flashed his high-beam lights in an attempt to signal Tuto to turn down his lights.

Instead, Tuto made a U-turn and pulled into Wawa and the officer conducted a traffic stop. The officer learned that Tuto’s license was suspended last year for possession of tobacco by a minor. Tuto was also wanted on an Ohio warrant charging him with failure to appear.

Tuto was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $500 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Don’t name the alligators!

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of DeLuna resident contends it’s wrong to name the alligators. It’s an insult to their species.

Short-term rental is ruining our neighborhood

A Village of Marsh Bend resident, in a Letter to the Editor, describes a short-term rental that is ruining the neighborhood.

Is all the growth really worth it?

A Village of Del Mar resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is worried about annexations and growth in Lady Lake. He fears the town is “dancing with the devil.”

Why are residents paying $1.5 million to store contractor’s equipment?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident asks why Villagers are paying $1.5 million to construct a building to store a contractor’s equipment. Read her Letter to the Editor

Hey Harvey Roth, Trump was a disastrous president!

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Briar Meadow resident responds to a previous letter about former President Donald Trump.

Photos