High-beam headlights lead to arrest of wanted teen at Wawa

A teen wanted on an Ohio warrant was arrested at Wawa after his high-beam headlights attracted the attention of a police officer.

John Joseph Micha Tuto, 19, of Fruitland Park, was driving a Ford tuck at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday at U.S. Hwy. 27 and County Road 466 when an officer noticed the truck had its high-beam headlights on, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The officer flashed his high-beam lights in an attempt to signal Tuto to turn down his lights.

Instead, Tuto made a U-turn and pulled into Wawa and the officer conducted a traffic stop. The officer learned that Tuto’s license was suspended last year for possession of tobacco by a minor. Tuto was also wanted on an Ohio warrant charging him with failure to appear.

Tuto was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $500 bond.