The Morse family needs to invest in what they promote

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I play on The Villages’ executive golf courses weekly. This week our son visited and brought his clubs so we could play golf together. How embarrassing it was explaining to him the deplorable conditions of The Villages golf courses. We went to a course nearby, outside The Villages, and played 18. The tee boxes were immaculate. The fairways were beautiful. The greens were perfect.
Why in the Holy Hell are we paying fees to live in a community that boasts the best golfing around?
This is a quote from The Villages website:
“World-Class Golf Courses:
Choose from more than 50 different golf courses!
If you’re an avid golfer, you’ll find challenging courses, as well as ways to improve your game. If you’re new to golf, there are endless ways for you to learn and enjoy the game with friendly courses, instruction, and more!”
It is all very inviting; however, If you’re an avid golfer or a beginner, please don’t let the deplorable conditions of our exclusive courses, that we pay for, stop you from experiencing “The Villages” experience.
Please, to the Morse family: Step up. Maintain and invest in what you promote.

Nancy Kress
Village of Santiago

 

Photos