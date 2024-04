You can enjoy a pancake breakfast and help those in need of food.

The Seeds of Hope pancake breakfast is set for 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 6 at the Wildwood Soup Kitchen located at the First Presbyterian Church of Wildwood at 203 Barwick St.

For $5 you can enjoy pancakes, sausage, coffee, juice and tea.

Money raised will support the Wildwood Soup Kitchen and the Wildwood Food Pantry.