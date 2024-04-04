71.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, April 4, 2024
type here...

Local residents can enjoy Blues Under the Oaks in Lady Lake

By Staff Report

Get ready to groove at the Town of Lady Lake’s Blues Under the Oaks, a free concert at Snooky Park from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, April 6. Snooky Park is  located at 120 W. Lady Lake Blvd.

Bobby Blackmon, a contemporary blues artist from Texas who has opened for BB King and Buddy Guy, kicks off the festivities.

BobbyBlackmon
Bobby Blackmon

The Lower Jackson Band, an award-winning southern jazz and blues rock band dedicated to expressive sounds, will headline the event.

Blues Under the Oaks will also present delicious offerings from local food trucks to satisfy all cravings. Lil Fatz BBQ, Rockabilly Pizza, and beer and wine from Glenview Country Club will be available for purchase. No outside alcohol or coolers will be allowed. 

Those attending are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets.

This is a free, family-friendly event presented by the Town of Lady Lake Parks & Recreation Department

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

I am sorry I drank the Kool Aid

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hadley resident says he is sorry he drank the Kool Aid and fell for The Villages.

Donald Trump is not a strong leader

A Village of Palo Alto resident cites many reasons Donald Trump cannot be considered a strong leader. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The Villages and its golf management team should be embarrassed

A Village of Largo resident played a golf course earlier this week and found it unplayable. He says The Villages and its golf management team should be embarrassed.

Why should non-golfers pay for golf course repairs?

A Village of Chatham resident wonders why non-golfers are having to pay for the millions of dollars of repairs to golf courses in The Villages. He proposes an alternative.

The Morse family needs to invest in what they promote

A Village of Santiago resident is pleading with the Morse family to “step up” and invest in the golf experience they so heavily promote to sell homes. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos