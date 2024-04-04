Local residents can enjoy Blues Under the Oaks in Lady Lake

Get ready to groove at the Town of Lady Lake’s Blues Under the Oaks, a free concert at Snooky Park from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, April 6. Snooky Park is located at 120 W. Lady Lake Blvd.

Bobby Blackmon, a contemporary blues artist from Texas who has opened for BB King and Buddy Guy, kicks off the festivities.

The Lower Jackson Band, an award-winning southern jazz and blues rock band dedicated to expressive sounds, will headline the event.

Blues Under the Oaks will also present delicious offerings from local food trucks to satisfy all cravings. Lil Fatz BBQ, Rockabilly Pizza, and beer and wine from Glenview Country Club will be available for purchase. No outside alcohol or coolers will be allowed.

Those attending are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets.

This is a free, family-friendly event presented by the Town of Lady Lake Parks & Recreation Department