75.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, April 5, 2024
type here...

Villager arrested on DUI after stopping to make phone call

By Staff Report
David John Merritt
David John Merritt

A Village of Osceola Hills man will face an arraignment later this month after his arrest on a drunk driving charge.

David John Merritt, 45, was arrested Easter Sunday after his maroon 2011 Lincoln MKZ was found on the grassy median of U.S. Hwy. 27, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department.

An officer approached Merritt and asked if he was suffering a medical emergency. He said he was traveling from Georgia to The Villages and had stopped to use his cell phone. It appeared he had been drinking.

An open box of Black Box Sauvignon Blanc, about one-third consumed, was found in the vehicle’s center console.

Merritt struggled through field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .243 and .232 blood alcohol content.

A criminal history check revealed he was convicted in 2001 of driving under the influence in Miami-Dade County. He was also convicted of driving under the influence in 2006 in Los Angeles, Calif.

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $5,000 bond.

He is due for arraignment April 23 in Lake County Court.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Reader suspects conspiracy to remove alligators from The Villages

A Village of Hacienda North resident suspects a conspiracy is afoot as readers share photos of alligators spotted throughout The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Villager wrong to complain about sharing cost of golf course maintenance

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager scolds a fellow resident who complained about sharing the cost of golf course maintenance.

Does anybody check facts at The Villages Daily Sun?

A Village of Hadley resident, citing a recent article, wonders if anyone is fact-checking at The Villages Daily Sun.

I am sorry I drank the Kool Aid

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hadley resident says he is sorry he drank the Kool Aid and fell for The Villages.

Donald Trump is not a strong leader

A Village of Palo Alto resident cites many reasons Donald Trump cannot be considered a strong leader. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos