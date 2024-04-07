69.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, April 7, 2024
type here...

‘Majority Rules’ fundraiser at Everglades will bolster DAR projects

By Staff Report

Villagers can help support the work of the John Bartram Chapter, NSDAR by attending the “Majority Rules” game event set for 6 p.m. April 14 at the Everglades Recreation Center. DJ Ric Mitchell will serve as host.

Tickets are $10 and can be obtained by calling (734) 788-7097. 

One of the many service projects recently undertaken by the DAR chapter in The Villages is support of area schools. Checks were presented to the media specialists of Wildwood Elementary, Wildwood Intermediate, and Wildwood Middle High schools and the Fruitland Park Elementary School.

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) is a women’s service organization whose members can trace their lineage to an individual who contributed to securing American independence during the Revolutionary War.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Voters need to think long and hard about the presidential election

A Village of Hemingway resident, in a Letter to the Editor, hopes voters will think long and hard about casting their presidential ballots in November.

What’s the plan going forward for golf courses?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. Charles resident wonders about the plan going forward for golf courses in The Villages.

The Trump haters must be right

A Village of Piedmont resident, in a Letter to the Editor, concedes the Trump haters must have been right all along.

What about the championship golf courses?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Liberty Park resident the championship courses are greater concern for most serious golfers in The Villages.

Need more executive golf courses south of State Road 44

A Village of St. Catherine resident contends more executive golf courses are needed south of State Road 44.

Photos