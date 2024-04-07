‘Majority Rules’ fundraiser at Everglades will bolster DAR projects

Villagers can help support the work of the John Bartram Chapter, NSDAR by attending the “Majority Rules” game event set for 6 p.m. April 14 at the Everglades Recreation Center. DJ Ric Mitchell will serve as host.

Tickets are $10 and can be obtained by calling (734) 788-7097.

One of the many service projects recently undertaken by the DAR chapter in The Villages is support of area schools. Checks were presented to the media specialists of Wildwood Elementary, Wildwood Intermediate, and Wildwood Middle High schools and the Fruitland Park Elementary School.

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) is a women’s service organization whose members can trace their lineage to an individual who contributed to securing American independence during the Revolutionary War.