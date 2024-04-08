Daniel James O’Hara, 79, of The Villages and formerly of Wilmington, Delaware, passed away March 5, 2024, at home under hospice care. He was born on December 20, 1944, to Molly and Woodrow O’Hara.

Dan served in the United States Air Force during Vietnam as a Medic stationed in Dover, Delaware. Dan celebrated 57 years of marriage with Judy O’Hara (née Paterlini) in August of 2023. He received his undergraduate degree in teaching from California University of Pennsylvania and his Masters in Counseling from the University of Delaware.

After serving in the military and a career in education and counseling, he changed careers and entered the corporate world as a successful business sales and training executive. A native of Pittsburgh, PA, he retired in the Villages, FL, and became a full-time cyclist, where he could cycle year round. Year round training led to cycling at a competitive level in the National Senior Games.

Dan was fortunate to bike many miles with a local cycling club, which led to lifelong friendships. Although Dan and Judy traveled all over the country and overseas, the annual family beach trips to Rehoboth Beach were some of his fondest memories, mostly because Judy had a special place in her heart for the beach, which made it Dan’s special place as well

Daniel is survived by:

Judy C. O’Hara (Spouse) in Wilmington Delaware, Danielle C. Manley (Daughter), and her husband, Michael E. Manley Jr. (Son-in-Law), Michael E. Manley III. (Grandson), Aidan P. Manley (Grandson), Chelsea S. Mailhiot (Daughter), and her husband, Craig Mailhiot (Son-in-Law), Jacob Mailhiot (Grandson) Emily Mailhiot (Granddaughter), David O’Hara (Son), and his wife, Laura O’Hara (Daughter-in-Law), and Greta O’Hara (GranddauThe committal service will be held on Friday, April 19, 2024 at 11am at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL, with military honors.

The family will receive friends at Laurel Manor Recreation Center, The Villages, FL 32162 on Saturday, April 20 from 12pm -2pm.

In Lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations be made to World Bicycle Relief. This foundation empowers individuals to access education, healthcare and economic opportunities through life-changing bicycles. Or The American Cancer Society: Prostate Cancer