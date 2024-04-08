70 F
Monday, April 8, 2024
Pool company owner arrested on DUI charge at local restaurant

By Staff Report
The owner of a local pool company was arrested on a drunk driving charge at a local restaurant.

David Chauncey Lapp, 44, owner of Sparkling Waters Pool and Spa Services in The Villages, appeared to have been drinking when he was getting into a silver 2021 Chevy Silverado at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Napolino’s restaurant, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

Lapp was asked to participate in field sobriety exercises, but he refused.

“Call my attorney. I’m not answering questions,” Lapp said.

Lapp later agreed to provide breath samples. Both samples registered .205 blood alcohol content.

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $750.

Lapp was arrested in 2018 in a drunken incident at a restaurant in The Villages. At the time, he was on felony probation for cocaine possession.

Last year, a Village of DeSoto couple were called to a deed compliance hearing and claimed Lapp ripped them off to the tune of $40,000 after he was hired to construct a pool for them.

