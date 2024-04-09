80.5 F
Tuesday, April 9, 2024
Nita Anne Luidens

By Villages-News.com Obituaries

Nita Anne Luidens, 89, of Lady Lake, FL passed away on 4/7/24 in Cornerstone Hospice, The Villages, FL.

Nita Anne was born Akron, OH to Merle and Genevieve Baylor on 3/10/35. She went to school in Maryville, TN and graduated from Maryville College. She married Quentin Luidens on 12/20/1958 in Westminster Presbyterian Church, Grand Rapids, MI. She worked as a piano teacher, school teacher and computer programmer. She was involved in several social and recreational groups and received many golf and teaching awards as well as accolades from her friends and family. She enjoyed reading, music, golf and cooking for her friends and family.

Nita Anne is preceded in death by her husband Quentin and sister Ladonna.

Nita Anne is survived by her daughter Cyndi Kamps, her son Jack, and also two twin daughters.

