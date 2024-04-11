Rodney J. Lucas passed away peacefully at his home in The Villages, FL on April 5th, 2024 at the age of 77.

Rod is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Rosemary Lucas, daughter Keri Lucas and her husband John Barsosky, and grandson Jackson Barsosky of Huntersville, NC, and daughter Megan Lucas of The Villages, FL. He is also survived by sister Constance Akerley and husband Russell Akerley (predeceased), brother John “Pete” Lucas (predeceased) and wife Lorraine Lucas, sister Christine Currier and husband Bryant Currier (predeceased), sister Janet Welch and husband James Welch, brother L. Michael Lucas, and brother Ronald Lucas (predeceased) and wife Janis Lucas, as well as many nieces and nephews who knew him best as Uncle Rockin’ Rod.Rod was the son of the late John L. Lucas and Madeline Lucas.

He grew up in

Lisbon Falls, Maine before his family moved to York Harbor, Maine in 1961. He was a graduate

of York High School in 1965 where he lettered in football, basketball and baseball. He then attended Maine Maritime Academy and graduated with the class of 1969. He attained his Chief Engineers License while employed by Gulf Oil before he decided to find a job onshore to raise his family in York, Maine.

He was a member of the Lions Club, Trustee of York Sewer District, and a member of Cape Neddick Country Club. Rod was Distribution Manager at Nike in Greenland, NH then the Director of Distribution for Cole Haan in Greenland, NH before his retirement to The Villages where he enjoyed many rounds of golf and bocce with family and friends. Rockin Rod’s lively personality will be greatly missed at all family and social events.