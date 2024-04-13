71.4 F
The Villages
Saturday, April 13, 2024
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Melba A. Cashman, age 101, of The Villages, FL formerly of Ellenburg Center, New York, passed away on Monday, April 8, 2024.​ ​

She was born on June 22, 1922 and was the daughter of Grant and Bertha Coolidge. She graduated from Ellenburg Depot High School in 1939. After graduation, she moved to Plattsburgh with friends and was a nanny for many dignitaries in Plattsburgh.

In 1941 Melba attended Plattsburgh Business Institute and after graduation moved to Schenectady, New York and was employed at General Electric. In 1943 she moved back to Ellenburg and married Vernon Cashman where they lived on the family farm. In 1960 they moved from the family farm to the Village of Ellenburg Center and did childcare until her employment at Ellenburg Oil Company. She was a secretary and bookkeeper there for 10 years.

Melba was an active lifetime member of Ellenburg Center United Methodist Church until its closure. She was active in the women’s church organization (WSCS) and a member of the Order of Eastern Star. Melba moved to Florida in 2019 and lived with her son and daughter-in-law. She remained active by walking, reading, word puzzles, and watching her favorite baseball team. She was an avid NY Yankee fan for many years.

She is survived by her children, Craig Cashman (Martha) and Sheila Deyo (Chandler); 4 grandchildren, Brian Cashman (Cathy), Liza Deyo, Todd Deyo (Marie), Sara Brooks (Christopher); 5 great grandchildren, Emily and Abigail Brooks; Silas, Amelia, and Myles Cashman. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Vernon Cashman; her parents, Grant and Bertha Coolidge; her sister, Audrey Blow and her son Wayne Cashman and daughter-in-law Ann Marie Cashman.

