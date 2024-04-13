Pine Ridge adult pool will be closed for maintenance

The Pine Ridge Neighborhood Recreation Center adult pool will be closed for maintenance on Thursday, April 18.
If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Moyer Recreation Center at (352) 674-8440.
