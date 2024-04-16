Jacqueline Dorothy James Weir

Jacqueline Dorothy James Weir, of the Villages FL, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away peacefully in the presence of her husband, Clancy, and daughter-in-law, Sarah.

Jackie was born and raised in Pittsburgh, PA on January 12, 1944, to James and Dorothy James. She graduated from South Hills High School class of 1962 and attended Robert Morris Jr College for Certification in Key Punch Computer Programming. After graduating, Jackie went to work for Fisher Scientific in Pittsburgh, PA as a Key Punch Programmer from 1963 to 1967. She married her husband, Clarence W. Weir, on October 13, 1966.

Jacqueline moved to Maryland shortly after her husband, Clarence, enlisted into the US Navy to the National Naval Medical Center in Bethesda, MD, 1967 through 1988. While living in Maryland, Jackie taught classes in Ceramic art and in 1982 went to work for Old Dominion Supply in Wheaton, MD until 2005. Once retired, both she and her husband moved to Harrington, DE. While living in Delaware, she enjoyed color pencil art, watercolor painting, sewing, going to the beach and spending time with her granddaughters.

She moved with her husband to The Villages, FL in June of 2013, where she continued to enjoy her artistic talents and volunteered in many different clubs. Her greatest enjoyment was volunteering with Busy Hands, Happy Hearts for 10 years.

Jackie is survived by her husband of 57 years, Clarence W. Weir Jr.; her son Scott James Weir and his wife Heidi S. Weir of Silver Spring, MD; her son Jeffrey Alan Weir and his wife Sarah G. Weir of Middletown, MD; and her three granddaughters, Amanda Weir McCartney and her husband Nathan, Alice Scott Weir, Jessica Michelle Weir and great granddaughter, Ryder Jacqueline Weir.