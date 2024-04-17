84.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, April 17, 2024
type here...

Traffic congestion makes it a long haul to Villages High School at Middleton

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I have a high-schooler at the new campus. We drive 24 miles one way and that takes us approximately an hour.
Most of that travel is on U.S. 301. Between the normal rush hour traffic, the new campus traffic and the Middleton construction traffic, 301, Warm Springs and Marsh Bend are inundated with heavy traffic. There are accidents regularly. Not only is this excessive traffic dangerous for experienced drivers, but even more so for students who drive. We’re piling them onto an already overwhelmed road system, without the years of driving knowledge we, as parents have developed. Is anything being done to address these issues with traffic? Off the top of my head, I have several suggestions.
Construction could easily have allowed hours for travel that fit outside the school driving times.
U.S. 301 and Marsh Bend could definitely use widening to add more lanes for smoother traffic flow. Lights could be timed more appropriately to ease stop-and-go congestion. TVCS could adjust their bell schedule to be more in line with local schools. (There are no others nearby, so that wouldn’t add to public school traffic.) First period could be a free period, for students to catch up on work and arrive within that block. They could avoid a specific time rush and tardies.
Hopefully these issues have already been brought up and are being addressed. My hope is that there is a swift and efficient solution.

Robyn Cimiotta
Summerfield

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

DeSantis’ extreme agenda pushing medical providers out of Florida

A Village of Santo Domingo resident, in a Letter to the Editor, warns that Gov. Ron DeSantis’ extreme agenda is pushing medical providers out of Florida.

George Washington tried to warn us

A reader from Stonecrest, in a Letter to the Editor, reminds us of words of warning from George Washington.

Bring back the pool attendants so IDs can be checked

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager remembers that when she moved here there were attendants checking IDs at the pools. She contends it’s time to bring back the pool attendants.

Someone is going to get killed at Morse Gate

A Village of Mira Mesa resident is afraid someone is going to get killed if a problem is not addressed.

Truman Executive Golf Course in terrible shape!

A Village of Mallory Square resident recently played the Truman Executive Golf Course and reports that the course was in terrible shape. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos