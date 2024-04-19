88.3 F
The Villages
Friday, April 19, 2024
Oxford man tries to claim illicit pills were legally obtained from Walgreens

By Staff Report
David Cimini Jr.
An Oxford man landed in jail after he tried to claim illicit pills found in his possession were legally obtained from Walgreens.

David Cimini Jr., 34, of was arrested Thursday afternoon after a physical disturbance broke out after he showed up at a residence where he was not welcome, according to an arrest Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies arrived on the scene, Cimini refused to identify himself.

A small cylindrical metal container was found in his front pocket and it contained pills that were identified as hydrocodone. Cimini tried to claim he had legally obtained the pills from Walgreens, but Walgreens indicated Cimini had no prescription.

He was arrested on charges of battery, resisting arrest and drug possession. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $4,000 bond.

