Irene C. Waldron

Irene Waldron, 82, of Lady Lake, passed away on April 26, 2024 in Lady Lake,FL .Irene was born in Brooklyn,NY to Owen and Dorothy Brady on February 28, 1942.

She went to school in Brooklyn, Ny. She graduated from Boces LPN school on Long Island, NY and went on to continues studies and receive a bachelor’s degree in community health at St.Joesph University on Long Island. She married Paul Waldron on April 22, 1961 in Saint Thomas Aquinas Church in Brooklyn, NY where they eventually settled down in Medford Long Island NY until they retired and enjoyed their time in The Villages,FL.

She worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse for over 30 years at Brookhaven Memorial Hospital in Patchogue,NY. Irene was very involved in her church on Long Island as well as St.Timothy’s in The Villages,FL. She was a eucharistic minister at St.Sylvester Church on Medford, LI. She enjoyed spending her time reading, bowling, traveling, playing cards, going on vacations with family and opened her home as her and her husband were foster parents. Irene Waldron is preceded in death by her husband Paul Waldron.

Irene is survived by her Children Albert Waldron (Jean), Paul Waldron (Wendy), Nancy Geyer (Stan), and her youngest Brian Waldron. Also her adopted daughter Michelle Niedzielski. Irene laves behind her only sister Alice Hogan and Brother in law Steve. Irene also has 10 grandchildren Peter Waldron, Brandon Waldron (Ariel), Tyler Waldron, Kyle Waldron, Megan Geyer, Lauren Geyer, Shannon Geyer, Gianna Waldron, Travis Stone, and Alex Niedzielski. Irene also leaves behind 2 great grandchildren Hudson Stone and Ruby Estremera. Irene is survived by 2 nieces Jennifer Hogan, Christine Walters (Peter) and nephew Matthew Hogan. Irene also leaves behind a great niece Charlotte Walters.

A visitation will be held on May 2, 2024 at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home 3975 Wedgewood Ln The Villages, FL 32162.

A viewing will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

A mass at St.Timothy Catholic Church, 1351 Paige PL Lady Lake, FL 32159 beginning at 8:30 a.m.