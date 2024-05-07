Robert Christian Beale

Robert Christian Beale, 98, The Villages, Florida passed away under the loving care of his daughter Linda and son-in-law Herb. Robert was born October 4, 1925 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Henry Lishman Beale and Caroline Dorthea Kirschbaum.

Bob enlisted with the Marine Corps before his high school graduation and was assigned to the USS Bennington CV 20, stationed in the Pacific during WWII. While on duty he received a commendation for remaining at his post under heavy artillery fire while on the deck of the Bennington as a loader on an M40. He was one of the original crew of the Bennington aircraft carrier.

After his service Bob returned to Seaside Heights NJ where he had his own rental fleet of rowboats with his brother Bill. He also worked as a lifeguard on the beach in Seaside. This is where he met the beautiful Catherine, married her and had three children whom he adored. After the marriage they returned to Philly where he attended Temple University and received his BS degree. While there Bob played football for Temple as well as for the semi-pro Conshohocken Magnolias. After college he and his family moved to Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He was again a lifeguard but this time on Fort Lauderdale Beach across from the “Elbow Room”.

Robert became a teacher and football coach. After receiving his Masters degree from Appalachian State he became dean and ultimately principal, having over 40 years in the Broward County School System. One of his greatest joys was the rapport he had with his students, while earning their respect and trust. They called him “the Rock”.

After Catherine’s passing, Bob was blessed to find the lovely Claudette with whom he cherished 20 loving years. He and Claudette spent those years in the Villages, Florida, where they were both active with the Marine Corps League which they loved so much. Bob had always been an inspiration for many of his students to enlist in the Marines and has continuously worked on behalf of the Marine Corps League. He also loved his Saturday Vet buddies at Panera. They were the best.

Robert was an avid golfer, managing to get two holes-in-one. Most precious to him was his faith in God. He loved his church, St. Vincent de Paul, and he showed and lived his faith in our Lord every day of his life.

Robert is survived by his loving children: Linda Schuette and her husband Herbert of Huntersville, NC, Robert Beale and his wife Dawn of Ft. Lauderdale, FL and Christopher Beale and his wife Lynn of Athens, GA; a grandchild: Georgia

Schubert; great-grandchildren: Ainslee, Robert, and Bronco as well as several loving nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Catherine Beale of 55 years, his second wife Claudette A. Beale of 20 years, and his brother, William Beale.