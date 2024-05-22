84.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
type here...

Marcia Woods Williams,

By Villages-News.com Obituaries

Marcia Woods Williams, was born in Dennison Ohio, on April 26, 1950 to Mary Catherine (Morrison) Woods and William “Bill” Dempster Woods.

Marcia graduated from Claymont High School, in 1968, and Indiana University in 1972.

Marcia was a High School Librarian at Ridgewood High School for three years before moving to Florida.

She married Howdy Davis in November of 1974 who preceded her in death in 1989. In 2002 she married Rick Williams who survives her.

Marcia retired from Bell South in 2004 after 28 years of service. Marcia resided in Key largo, FL for 36 years and then moved to The Villages in 2014.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Middle class Americans would be hit hard by Trump’s tariffs

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills resident warns that former President Trump’s import tariff policies could be costly to middle class Americans.

Biden hopes seniors won’t notice cut in their Medicare Advantage benefits

A Village of Chatham resident, in a Letter to the Editor, claims that President Biden hopes seniors won't notice this cut in their Medicare Advantage benefits before the election.

Villagers need to stop feeding the wildlife!

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bonita resident urges residents to stop feeding the wildlife at Lake Sumter Landing.

Great experience in a church where anyone is welcome

A Village of Mallory Square resident is enthusiastic about a church where anyone is welcome. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Ms. Ruszala was incorrect in her letter about golf

A Village of Hadley resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers a correction to a previous Letter to the Editor about golf.

Photos