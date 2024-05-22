Marcia Woods Williams, was born in Dennison Ohio, on April 26, 1950 to Mary Catherine (Morrison) Woods and William “Bill” Dempster Woods.

Marcia graduated from Claymont High School, in 1968, and Indiana University in 1972.

Marcia was a High School Librarian at Ridgewood High School for three years before moving to Florida.

She married Howdy Davis in November of 1974 who preceded her in death in 1989. In 2002 she married Rick Williams who survives her.

Marcia retired from Bell South in 2004 after 28 years of service. Marcia resided in Key largo, FL for 36 years and then moved to The Villages in 2014.