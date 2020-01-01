Did Jason Alexander cancel appearance in The Villages over politics?

A famed character from the “Seinfeld” cast may have canceled an upcoming show in The Villages over President Trump.

Jason Alexander, known to many as Seinfeld’s friend George Costanza, had been set to perform a pair of shows Tuesday, Jan. 7 at the Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center. But his visit to The Villages was abruptly canceled without explanation.

Perhaps, Alexander concluded he would not be welcome in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown, a famous GOP stronghold.

The irony would have been that Alexander would have been performing on the same stage where President Trump last year touted his plan to shore up Medicare.

Alexander has been a frequent critic of President Trump. Alexander has used Twitter to lash out at the president: