Golf cart driver airlifted from scene of serious crash in The Villages

The driver of a golf cart was airlifted from the scene of a serious crash which occurred Tuesday morning in The Villages.

The crash occurred at 8:40 a.m. at the intersection of Winifred Way and Sherwood Street in the Village of Winifred. The collision, which involved the golf cart and a car, took place near the entrance to the Latrobe Villas.

The golf cart driver suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to Ocala Regional Medical Center.

The crash site has been surrounded with yellow crime scene tape while the investigation takes place. The Florida Highway Patrol has been called in to investigate the accident.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Community Watch and The Villages Public Safety Department responded to the scene.