We need to invest in transportation infrastructure

Transportation – efficiently moving people and things is a critical component of Florida’s tourism driven economy.

Last week, House Democrats released an infrastructure framework to invest $750 billion over five years in our roads, bridges, transit systems, railways, airports, ports, inland waterways, brownfields, broadband, and wastewater and drinking water systems.

I am encouraged that their framework included many things that are also important to my Republican colleagues and me. Historically, the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee has worked in a bipartisan manner to develop and pass legislation that prioritizes and invests in our nation’s infrastructure.

If Speaker Pelosi allows Chairman Peter DeFazio to work in this same bipartisan manner, I believe we can develop and pass a comprehensive and responsible infrastructure package that meets our country’s needs.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.