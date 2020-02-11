President Trump leading America’s comeback

President Trump’s State of the Union address last was a compelling “Great American Comeback” story. Our country is stronger today than it has been in years – our economy, our military, our families, our environment, and our communities are stronger. This is thanks in large part to three years of an administration that has made it a point to get government off the backs of hardworking Americans and put America first.

Americans across the county are experiencing a “blue-collar boom.” We have historically low unemployment, and more Americans are working today than ever before. Industries like construction, healthcare are adding jobs at a robust pace.

Labor participation and wages are rising, especially for the bottom 10 percent of earners.

More than 2.5 million Americans have risen out of poverty.

In Florida, 630,000 more jobs have been created.

Florida homeownership is up 3 percentage points.

Real, per-capita income is up 7 percent since the President’s election.

From appointing judges who know and respect the U.S. Constitution; to improving the VA and veteran services; to reducing tax burdens on small business owners and taxpayers; to streamlining and removing unnecessary red-tape that blocked infrastructure investments; to improving our trade agreements for American workers, manufacturers and builders; securing our borders; to and rebuilding our military – President Trump has kept his promises.

The President also spoke of the bipartisan success that has been achieved in Washington when Democrats quit playing politics and come to the negotiating table. Under President Trump’s administration, including USMCA and a phase One trade deal with China. Another bipartisan achievement is the “First Step Act,” which allows inmates serving for drug-related crimes to receive a second chance.

I hope my colleagues – Democrat and Republican alike – will put aside politics and work together to invest in our country’s infrastructure, improve border security and reduce and prioritize spending. President Trump’s address also included compelling stories of Americans coming from all walks of life. These guests’ lives illustrate his inspiring message that “Our spirit is still young; the sun is still rising; God’s grace is still shining; and my fellow Americans, the best is yet to come!”

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.