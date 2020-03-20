Citizens First Bank closes lobbies to walk-in traffic amid COVID-19 outbreak

The Villages Developer-owned bank has closed its lobbies to walk-in customers in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak.

Citizens First Bank has announced that lobby access will be limited to customers who make appointments. Drive-thru facilities will remain open and customers are being encouraged to use the bank’s 70 ATMs, online and mobile banking options and mobile check deposits.

Citizens First Bank has nine locations in The Villages, located in Spanish Springs, Spanish Plaines, Brownwood, Colony Plaza, Lake Deaton, Lake Sumter Landing, Mulberry Grove, Pinellas and Southern Trace. Branches also are in Fruitland Park, Leesburg and Ocala.

For more information, visit www.citizensfb.com.