Sumter sheriff’s deputies nab 10 in Lake Panasoffkee area on multiple charges

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to actively investigate ongoing narcotic abuse in and around the Lake Panasoffkee area.
During February and March, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office’s Special Investigations Squad arrested 10 people on a variety of charges, including the sale of control substances, possession of a control substance with intent to sell, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, unlawful use of two-way communication and keeping or maintain a drug shop.
The recent arrests and the charges filed include:
Howard Marcus Deliane, 37
Sale of Methamphetamine
Possession of Drug Equipment
Possession of Methamphetamine
Possession of Methamphetamine w/ Intent to Sell
(X2) Keep Shop or Vehicle Etc. for Drugs 1st Violation
Sale of Methamphetamine w/ 1000 feet of a County Park
(X2) Unlawful use of 2-way Communication Device to Facilitate Felony
Sale of Methamphetamine within 1000 feet of an Assisted Living Facility
Possession of Methamphetamine w/ Intent to Sell within 1000 feet of a County Park
Possess Methamphetamine w/ Intent to Sell within 1000 feet of an Assisted Living Facility
Toni Sue Gossard, 52
Sale of Controlled Substance (Alprazolam)
Possession of Controlled Substance (Alprazolam) w/ Intent to sell
Keep Shop or Vehicle Etc. for Drugs 1st Violation
Unlawful use of 2-way Communication Device to Facilitate Felony
Rachel Beverly Havens, 27
Sale of Controlled Substance (Morphine Sulfate)
Possession of Controlled Substance (Morphine Sulfate) w/ Intent to Sell
Unlawful use of 2-way Communication Device to Facilitate Felony
Nhoy Shane Khounpachamsy, 34
Sale of Heroin
Possession of Heroin w/ Intent to Sell
Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon
Keep Shop or Vehicle Etc. for Drugs 1st Violation
Jessica Marie Lackey, 30
Possession of Methamphetamine
Sale of Synthetic Narcotic (Oxycodone)
Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Florida Felon
Possession of Synthetic Narcotic (Oxycodone) w/ Intent to Sell
(X2) Unlawful use of 2-way Communication Device to Facilitate Felony
Trespass After Warning – Structure
Ezekial Jacob Layne, 21
Sale of Cocaine
Possess Cocaine w/ Intent to Sale
Keep Shop or Vehicle Etc. for Drugs 1st Violation
Unlawful use of 2-way Communication Device to Facilitate Felony
Martha Lee Love, 59
Sale of Synthetic Narcotic (Dilaudid)
Sale of Synthetic Narcotic (Morphine)
(X2) Keep Shop or Vehicle Etc. for Drugs 1st Violation
Possession of Synthetic Narcotic (Dilaudid) w/ Intent to Sell
Possession of Synthetic Narcotic (Morphine) w/ Intent to Sell
Unlawful use of 2-way Communication Device to Facilitate Felony
Nicole R. Lowers, 42
Possession of Controlled Substance X2 (Alprazolam & Clonazepam)
Criminal Conspiracy to Sell Methamphetamine w/ 1000 feet of a County Park
Unlawful use of 2-way Communication Device to Facilitate Felony
Shawn Marie Millsap, 41
Sale of Methamphetamine Within 1000 feet of a Place of Worship
Possession of Methamphetamine w/ Intent to Sell Within 1000 feet of a Place of Worship
Keep Shop or Vehicle Etc. for Drugs 1st Violation
Unlawful use of 2-way Communication Device to Facilitate Felony
Cassandra Anne Sare, 32
(X2) Keep Shop or Vehicle Etc. for Drugs 1st Violation
Sale of Synthetic Narcotic (Morphine) Within 1000 feet of a Daycare
(X2) Unlawful use of 2-way Communication Device to Facilitate Felony
Sale of Synthetic Narcotic (Morphine) Within 1000 feet of a Place of Worship
Sale of Synthetic Narcotic (Morphine) Within 1000 feet of a Convenience Store
Possession of Synthetic Narcotic (Morphine) w/ Intent to Sell Within 1000 feet of a Daycare
Possession of Synthetic Narcotic (Morphine) w/ Intent to Sell Within 1000 feet of a Place of Worship
Possession of Synthetic Narcotic (Morphine) w/ Intent to Sell Within 1000 feet of a Convenience Store
The Special Investigations Squad also is looking for the three people who have active warrants for sale and possession of control substances. They are:
- Stacy May Castilleja, 56
- Jeremy Michael Castilleja, 48
- Brian Michael Rogers, 35
Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the Castillejas and/or Rogers is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (352) 569-1600 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).