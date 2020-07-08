AAC orders lights turned on at night at unmanned gate in The Villages

The Amenity Authority Committee has ordered the lights be turned on at an unmanned gate in The Villages.

AAC member John Wilcox voiced his displeasure at Wednesday’s meeting, complaining nothing had been done to solve the problem of nighttime darkness at the Village of Polo Ridge gate.

He has suggested that greater illumination could make passage through the gate safer for residents with diminishing eyesight.

AAC members indicated they wanted to do something to immediately improve the situation. AAC Chair Ann Forrester suggested the answer might be as simple as turning on the lights and opening the blinds in the vacant guard shack.

“That is something we can do immediately to make a difference. Let’s get the lights on with the blinds open,” agreed AAC member Don Deakin.

Wilcox, who has pointed out that the gate was manned when many residents bought their homes in the area, also has called on Sumter County to improve the striping at the entrance.