William Edward Deitzer (Bill), formerly of The Villages, Florida and Wescosville, Pennsylvania passed away peacefully at the Ted and Diane Brandley Hospice house on respite care on July 5, 2020.

Born in Scranton, Pa on June 20, 1939, Bill was the son of the late George E. and Beryl (Smallridge) Deitzer. He graduated in 1957 from Scranton Technical High, served proudly in US Navy from 1957 – 1959. Bill’s career was truck driving for James Barrett, Alpo and JR Schugel. After he retired, he continued to drive for Bieber Coach Bus as well as being a School Bus Driver for Parkland School District.

Bill enjoyed exercising. He also loved Golf, especially with his granddaughter, Shannon. He enjoyed going to the local bagel shop and just meeting new people and chatting away. He loved spending time with his dogs Molly and Sprite as well as Bella and Sweetboy, AKA Homer. He was a member of the King Charles Cavalier Club.

He is survived by his daughter, Lisa Ann Culpepper of Florida, wife of Rocky Lee Culpepper of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. As well as his granddaughter, Shannon Marie Culpepper of Florida and his beloved pets Molly and Sprite. He is preceded in death by his son, Edward W. Deitzer, 1st wife, Mary Ellen Teresa (Sanderson) Deitzer, 2nd wife Jean (Horlacher) Deitzer, and 3rd wife Laura (Fegley) Deitzer.

A “Celebration of Life” is to take place on July 25, 2020 at New Covenant United Methodist Church, 3470 Woodridge Drive, The Villages, Florida, 32162. Please note, masks are required. Live streaming available, The Church website is: NCUMCFL.com; click “Events” choose “Celebration of Life” from the dropdown menu then click on “William Deitzer” the day of the service.

In Lieu of Flowers contributions may be given to the National Heart Society and King Charles Cavalier Club. Celebration of Life Reception following service. Join grieving family at our home for food, beverages and to reminisce about memories of Bill (Gramps). Address will be provided at his Celebration of Life.