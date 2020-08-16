New management takes over Sumter Grand and Sumter Place in The Villages

The senior living properties formerly known as Sumter Grand and Sumter Place in The Villages are now being run by Grace Management.

The 298 units of independent living, assisted living and memory care units located on Killingsworth Way on County Road 466A are now collectively known as Sumter Senior Living.

Residents will continue to receive a full range of services, as well as maintain access to The Villages amenities, according to an announcement from Grace Management which is headquartered in Maple Grove, Minn. Grace Management’s chairman and CEO, John Rijos, previously served as co-president and COO of Brookdale Senior Living, which recently jettisoned some of its interests at Freedom Pointe in The Villages.

The property at which Sumter Senior Living is located is valued at more than $31 million and is owned by GTMJ Investment Group Inc. which is headquartered at 1020 Lake Sumter Landing in The Villages. It is believed that “GTMJ” stands for Gary, Tracy, Mark and Jennifer Morse.