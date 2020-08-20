Judith Cordero Rodriguez, 86, of Lady Lake, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020.

Mrs. Cordero Rodriguez was born July 27, 1934 in Sabana Grande, Puerto Rico to Jose Cordero Martinez and Herminia Rodriguez Alvarez. She was of the Seventh-Day Adventist faith and a retired seamstress. Judith moved here in 2015 from Sabana Grande, Puerto Rico.

Survivors include her children, Lesly Montalvo Lopez (Efrain Lopez Sanchez) of The Villages and Pedro Montalvo Cordero of Lady Lake; brother, Ruben Dario Cordero of GA; grandchildren, Illiana Miranda, Ephrem Lopez and Leslie Colbert; great-grandchildren, AmandaLesly Miranda, Ephrem L. Lopez and Quincy X. Colbert. Judith was preceded in death by her husband, Pedro Efrain Montalvo Ruiz.

The family will celebrate Judith’s life in the future when the Covid-19 Virus has calmed down.