Maxine Seiler passed away on August 17, 2020.

Maxine was born in Manitowoc, Wisconsin on August 12, 1936. She graduated from Lincoln High School in Manitowoc in 1954. She married Dale Seiler on August 25, 1956.

She is survived by her husband Dale, son, Steve (Deanna), and daughter Stacey Heaser (Jeff), 4 grand children, Jake (Darcy), Dylan, Rene Oszman (Beau) and Jeremy (Kelli), 2 great grandchildren, Sydnee and Kiley.

She and Dale moved to the Villages in September 1995. Maxine was involved in many activities but her favorite was golf. She especially loved golfing with the Thursday Morning Ladies. Internment will be at Hope Lutheran Church in a private family service.

For those who wish to honor Maxine’s memory, consider making a donation to The American Cancer Society.