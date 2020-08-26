11 more tri-county residents succumb to COVID-19 as virus tops 16,000 cases locally

Eleven more local residents have died of COVID-19 as the deadly virus continues to strike the tri-county area.

Eight of the fatalities were from Marion County, while two were from Lake County and one was a Sumter County resident. Specific information about the victims wasn’t provided Wednesday by the Florida Department of Health.

Twenty-nine new COVID-19 cases were reported in and around The Villages for a total of 2,926. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up four for a total of 515;

Leesburg up nine for a total of 953;

Summerfield up six for a total of 325;

Belleview up three for a total of 299;

Wildwood up two for a total of 328;

Lady Lake up two for a total of 236;

Oxford up one for a total of 107;

Fruitland Park up one for a total of 130; and

Lady Lake portion of Sumter County up one for a total of 33.

Overall, the tri-county area is reporting 16,077 cases – an increase of 139 – among 6,956 men, 8,865 women, 62 non-residents and 194 people listed as unknown. There have been 301 deaths and 1,285 people hospitalized.

Below is a breakdown of COVID-19 activity in the local area:

SUMTER COUNTY

Cases: 1,742 – increase of 18

Age range of victims: 1-99

Median age: 58

Men: 866

Women: 857

Non-residents: 9

People listed as unknown: 10

Deaths: 47

Hospitalizations: 204

Area/cities with most cases: The Villages (484), Wildwood (328), Bushnell (266), Coleman (223) and Oxford (107).

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 6,163 – increase of 41

Age range of victims: Under 1 to 103 years of age

Median age: 42

Men: 2,851

Women: 3,153

Non-residents: 38

People listed as unknown: 121

Deaths: 98

Hospitalizations: 370

Cities with most cases: Clermont (1,578), Leesburg (953), Tavares (677), Eustis (510) and Mount Dora (447).

MARION COUNTY

Cases: 8,172 – increase of 80

Age range of victims: Under 1 to 106 years of age

Median age: 42

Men: 3,239

Women: 4,855

Non-residents: 15

People listed as unknown: 63

Deaths: 156

Hospitalizations: 711

Cities with most cases: Ocala (6,439), Summerfield (325), Belleview (299), Dunnellon (267) and Citra (157).

All told, Florida is reporting 608,722 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 3,220 from Tuesday to Wednesday. Of those, 602,113 are residents. There have been 10,872 deaths and 37,404 people have been hospitalized across the Sunshine State. Those numbers show 155 more deaths since Tuesday and an additional 366 people requiring hospital care.