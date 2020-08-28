On Monday, August 24, 2020, Thomas R. Wilkinson Sr., widower and father of three children, passed away peacefully at age 80.

Thomas was born on June 23, 1940 in Philadelphia, PA to Joseph and Mary (Jordan) Wilkinson. He was a member of Teamster Local Union 107 and worked for Airborne Express/DHL for 34 years until retirement in 2000. In 2005, he and wife Linda (Snyder) relocated from Runnemede, NJ to Del Webb’s Spruce Creek in Summerfield, FL. He thoroughly enjoyed his time in the community and participating in the annual Senior Games along with daily pool volleyball and pickleball games.

Thomas was preceded in death by his wife Linda and parents. He is survived by his sons, Thomas Jr., Brian (Kimberly), Michael, granddaughter Linda, brother Joseph (Harriet), sister Cookie (Ed), cousins, nieces, nephew, and loving in-laws. A private memorial will be planned later.