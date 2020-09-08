Speeding Villager lands behind bars after skipping online traffic school

A speeding Villager landed behind bars after skipping online traffic school.

Carrie Cassone Weinstein, 43, of the Village of Chatham, had been driving at 9:15 p.m. Saturday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Morse Boulevard when she was caught on radar traveling at 72 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. During a traffic stop, Weinstein said “she just got a new car and did not realize she was going that fast.”

A check of her driver’s license revealed that her license had been suspended for “failure to meet elected school requirements.”

She had been cited for speeding in 2019 and was required to take a traffic course online.

Weinstein told the deputy she had started the course, but never finished it. She said she was “unaware” that her license would be suspended if she did not complete the course, the report said. In 2001, the Miami native was convicted of driving while license suspended.

Weinstein was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended and issued a warning for speeding. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.