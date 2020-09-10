Snowbird stuck in Canada due to COVID-19 reported for wrong trim color

A snowbird stuck in Canada due to the COVID-19 pandemic has been reported for having the wrong trim color on the home in The Villages she has owned for more than a decade.

The home in the Holly Hill Villas in the Village of Duval was the subject of a public hearing Thursday morning before the Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors.

The incorrect house trim color was reported April 1 to Community Standards. The complaint was verified the following day.

The owner, Shelagh Wiebe, is a registered nurse in Thunder Bay, Ontario. She is willing to change the trim color, according to Community Standards.

However, the travel ban in place between the United States and Canada is preventing Wiebe from returning to Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Supervisors were sympathetic to her plight.

Community Standards recommended giving her 30 days to address the trim problem.

“What happens if she’s stuck up in Canada? She wants to fix it but she cannot fix it because of the virus,” said CDD 7 Board Chairman Dennis Broedlin.

His fellow supervisors agreed.

“I don’t think this board wants to penalize her because she’s up in Canada,” said Supervisor Jerry Vicenti. “We should always lean, as a board, to help the residents.”

The board agreed to give her 60 days to address the violation

Earlier this year, a Village of Poinciana resident had a similar violation due to the “Playful Pink” trim at her home. A local paint company came to her rescue.