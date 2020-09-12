Dean V. Dannewitz, age 92, died at home on Sept. 1, 2020. Dean was the 7th and unexpected child of John and Edna Dannewitz born in 1928 in Emmetsburg, Iowa, at the beginnings of the Great Depression. Through difficult times he achieved excellence in several sports including semi-pro football.

He enlisted and was accepted by the US Air Force and proudly served his country in Korea.

When he returned to civilian life, he attended the University of MN, where he received a degree in Business Administration. After a decade of work experience he returned to the U of M earning a Master’s Degree in Organizational Psychology. He specialized in Human Resources and he formed his own company working as a Management Consultant for many years.

He was a licensed private pilot with his own plane and loved the challenge and freedom of flying the heavens. He was an avid researcher of genealogy for over 40 years and volunteered multiple hours with Ancestry Online. Musically gifted he loved classical music.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann, and is the proud father of 3 children – Debra Williams (Steve), Dewey Dannewitz (Helen), and Brian Dannewitz (Debbi), 7 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren.

Private services will be held with inurnment in Bushnell National Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Hospice of Marion County.