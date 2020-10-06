Glenn Thomas Miller

Glenn “Peanut” Miller, 77, of Wildwood, moved to his heavenly home, Monday, October 5, 2020. Glenn was born August 13, 1943 in Wildwood. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Amelia (Shaw) Miller and brother, Ronald Miller.

Glenn enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating and golf.

He was a store manager for Airdrone Tires in Georgia and Tampa & Brooksville, FL prior to opening his business, Glenn Miller Tire Co in Brooksville.

Glenn was a member of the Sunset Park Church of God.

He is survived by his sons, Glenn, Jr (Nicole) and Stephen (Carrie); sisters, Mary Ann (Fred) Russ, Carol Stokes and sister-in-law, Annette Miller; grandchildren, Hope, Blake and Blaine.

Visitation will be 2:00 – 3:00 PM with the service beginning 3:00 PM, Saturday, October 10, 2020 in the Sunset Park Mercy Point Church of God, 202 Pine Street, Wildwood.