5 more local COVID-19 deaths as Florida reports massive spike in new cases

Five more local residents have lost their battle with COVID-19 as Florida reported its biggest increase in the number of new cases in two weeks.

One of the latest fatalities lived in Sumter County, two lived in Lake County and two were residents of Marion County. They were identified Thursday by the Florida Department of Health as:

77-year-old Sumter County man who tested positive Sept. 18;

82-year-old Lake County woman who tested positive Sept. 24;

79-year-old Lake County man who tested positive Oct. 27;

82-year-old Marion County man who tested positive Oct. 31; and

81-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive Nov. 4.

All told on Thursday, Florida reported 827,380 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 6,257 from Wednesday to Thursday. Of those, 816,376 are residents. A total of 51,759 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 24,574 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 17,170 deaths and 50,077 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, 33 new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday in and around The Villages. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up five for a total of 862;

Leesburg up 14 for a total of 1,494;

Lady Lake up five for a total of 396;

Summerfield up four for a total of 460;

Fruitland Park up three for a total of 204; and

Wildwood up two for a total of 472.

Sumter County is now reporting 3,026 cases – an increase of 17 from Wednesday to Thursday – among 1,711 men, 1,284 women, 13 non-residents and 18 people listed as unknown. A total of 211 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 779 in correctional facilities. There have been 87 deaths and 298 people treated in area hospitals.

The Villages continues to lead Sumter County with 813 cases – an increase of five in a 24-hour period. Besides those mentioned above in Wildwood, others have been identified in Coleman (697), Bushnell (355, 134 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 90 inmates and 44 staff members), Oxford (151), Webster (112), Lake Panasoffkee (86), Center Hill (60), Sumterville (57) and the Lady Lake portion of the county (45). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 118 cases among 16 inmates and 102 staff members.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 23,233 – increase of 188

Men: 10,445

Women: 12,544

Non-residents: 101

People listed as unknown: 143

Deaths: 673

Hospitalizations: 2,144

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 9,047 – increase of 100

Men: 4,169

Women: 4,696

Non-residents: 63

People listed as unknown: 119

Cases in long-term care facilities: 715

Cases in correctional facilities: 275

Deaths: 234

Hospitalizations: 758

Cities with most cases: Clermont (2,274), Leesburg (1,494), Tavares (806), Eustis (724) and Mount Dora (687). The Villages also is reporting 42 cases.

MARION COUNTY