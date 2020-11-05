Thursday, November 5, 2020
79.1 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Health

5 more local COVID-19 deaths as Florida reports massive spike in new cases

Larry D. Croom

Five more local residents have lost their battle with COVID-19 as Florida reported its biggest increase in the number of new cases in two weeks.

One of the latest fatalities lived in Sumter County, two lived in Lake County and two were residents of Marion County. They were identified Thursday by the Florida Department of Health as:

  • 77-year-old Sumter County man who tested positive Sept. 18;
  • 82-year-old Lake County woman who tested positive Sept. 24;
  • 79-year-old Lake County man who tested positive Oct. 27;
  • 82-year-old Marion County man who tested positive Oct. 31; and
  • 81-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive Nov. 4.

All told on Thursday, Florida reported 827,380 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 6,257 from Wednesday to Thursday. Of those, 816,376 are residents. A total of 51,759 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 24,574 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 17,170 deaths and 50,077 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, 33 new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday in and around The Villages. Those include:

  • The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up five for a total of 862;
  • Leesburg up 14 for a total of 1,494;
  • Lady Lake up five for a total of 396;
  • Summerfield up four for a total of 460;
  • Fruitland Park up three for a total of 204; and
  • Wildwood up two for a total of 472.

Sumter County is now reporting 3,026 cases – an increase of 17 from Wednesday to Thursday – among 1,711 men, 1,284 women, 13 non-residents and 18 people listed as unknown. A total of 211 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 779 in correctional facilities. There have been 87 deaths and 298 people treated in area hospitals.

The Villages continues to lead Sumter County with 813 cases – an increase of five in a 24-hour period. Besides those mentioned above in Wildwood, others have been identified in Coleman (697), Bushnell (355, 134 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 90 inmates and 44 staff members), Oxford (151), Webster (112), Lake Panasoffkee (86), Center Hill (60), Sumterville (57) and the Lady Lake portion of the county (45). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 118 cases among 16 inmates and 102 staff members.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

  • Cases: 23,233 – increase of 188
  • Men: 10,445
  • Women: 12,544
  • Non-residents: 101
  • People listed as unknown: 143
  • Deaths: 673
  • Hospitalizations: 2,144

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 9,047 – increase of 100
  • Men: 4,169
  • Women: 4,696
  • Non-residents: 63
  • People listed as unknown: 119
  • Cases in long-term care facilities: 715
  • Cases in correctional facilities: 275
  • Deaths: 234
  • Hospitalizations: 758
  • Cities with most cases: Clermont (2,274), Leesburg (1,494), Tavares (806), Eustis (724) and Mount Dora (687). The Villages also is reporting 42 cases.

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 11,160 – increase of 71
  • Men: 4,565
  • Women: 6,564
  • Non-residents: 25
  • People listed as unknown: 6
  • Cases in long-term care facilities: 1,102
  • Cases in correctional facilities: 2,248
  • Deaths: 352
  • Hospitalizations: 1,088
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (8,445), Summerfield (460), Belleview (404), Dunnellon (394) and Citra (200). The Villages is reporting seven cases. A total of 1,425 cases have been reported among inmates (1,318) and staff members (107) at Lowell Correctional Institution and Marion Correctional Institution.

Related Articles

Crime

83-year-old Villager released from jail on his own recognizance

An 83-year-old Villager has been released from jail on his own recognizance.
Read more
Crime

Pair with previous theft convictions arrested at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge

A pair with previous theft convictions was arrested at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.
Read more
News

Local Italian restaurant shut down after discovery of roach and rodent activity

A local Italian restaurant was shut down after the discovery of roach and rodent activity.
Read more
Crime

Habitual offender arrested after spotted at Wawa on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Lady Lake

A habitual offender was arrested after he was spotted at Wawa on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Lady Lake.
Read more
Crime

Woman who had been drinking at bar jailed in alleged attack on man friend

A woman who had been drinking at a bar was arrested in an alleged attack on a man friend.
Read more
Crime

Man with Guatemalan passport arrested after caught driving without license

A man with a Guatemalan passport was arrested after he caught driving without a license in Wildwood.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood woman with checkered legal past nabbed on probation violation

A 35-year-old Wildwood woman who once lost her driver’s license due to unpaid parking tickets and was arrested on drug charges is back behind bars in the Marion County Jail.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Crime

83-year-old Villager released from jail on his own recognizance

An 83-year-old Villager has been released from jail on his own recognizance.
Read more
Crime

Pair with previous theft convictions arrested at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge

A pair with previous theft convictions was arrested at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Full Moon Setting Over Lake Sumter On Halloween Morning

This full moon was setting over Lake Sumter on Halloween morning. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Beautiful Sunrise Over Turtle Mound Executive Golf Course

Check out this beautiful sunrise over Turtle Mound Executive Golf Course in The Villages. Thanks to Bonnie Hovel for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Pair Of Coyotes Near Cane Garden Country Club

This pair of coyotes was spotted near Cane Garden Country Club. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Politicians shouldn’t treat us like yo-yos

A Village of Tall Trees resident, in a Letter to the Editor, bemoans the politicians who treat the American people like yo-yos.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

New restaurant hiring ahead of opening date in Lady Lake

Huey Magoo’s, the fast-growing chicken tenders brand, is hiring in anticipation of its opening date in Lady Lake Commons.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

83-year-old Villager released from jail on his own recognizance

An 83-year-old Villager has been released from jail on his own recognizance.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Two hit-and-run crashes seriously injure bicyclists in The Villages

Two hit-and-run crashes in a single week that seriously injured bicyclists in The Villages are worrisome. How about we slow down, show consideration and share the road?
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

Health

5 more local COVID-19 deaths as Florida reports massive spike in new cases

Five more local residents have lost their battle with COVID-19 as Florida reported its biggest increase in the number of new cases in two weeks.
Read more
Crime

83-year-old Villager released from jail on his own recognizance

An 83-year-old Villager has been released from jail on his own recognizance.
Read more
Crime

Pair with previous theft convictions arrested at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge

A pair with previous theft convictions was arrested at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Politicians shouldn’t treat us like yo-yos

A Village of Tall Trees resident, in a Letter to the Editor, bemoans the politicians who treat the American people like yo-yos.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Daily Sun eliminated a service at a crucial time

In a Letter to the Editor, a Lakeside Landings resident says The Villages Daily Sun eliminated a service at a crucial time.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

A Divided America

A Village of Sabal Chase resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers an idea for beginning to heal the rifts that divide our nation.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

83-year-old Villager released from jail on his own recognizance

An 83-year-old Villager has been released from jail on his own recognizance.
Read more
Crime

Pair with previous theft convictions arrested at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge

A pair with previous theft convictions was arrested at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Habitual offender arrested after spotted at Wawa on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Lady Lake

A habitual offender was arrested after he was spotted at Wawa on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Lady Lake.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,774FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,725FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
79.1 ° F
80.6 °
78 °
61 %
3.9mph
1 %
Fri
83 °
Sat
83 °
Sun
80 °
Mon
82 °
Tue
75 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment