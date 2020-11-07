Saturday, November 7, 2020
Home Health

11 more local COVID-19 deaths as tri-county area sees significant spike in cases of virus

Larry D. Croom

Eleven more local residents have died of COVID-19 as the tri-county area saw an increase in new cases of the deadly virus on Saturday.

Nine of the latest fatalities were residents of Marion County, while one each lived in Lake County and Sumter County. Only nine of the victims were identified Saturday by the Florida Department of Health. They include:

  • 61-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive July 7;
  • 72-year-old Marion County man who tested positive Sept. 28;
  • 78-year-old Marion County man who tested positive Oct. 3;
  • 97-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive Oct. 5;
  • 70-year-old Marion County man who tested positive Oct. 5;
  • 58-year-old Marion County man who tested positive Oct. 7;
  • 85-year-old Marion County man who tested positive Oct. 13;
  • 65-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive Oct. 31; and
  • 80-year-old Sumter County man who tested positive Oct. 22.

Twelve new COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday in and around The Villages. Those include:

  • The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up five for a total of 872;
  • Belleview up three for a total of 407;
  • Summerfield up two for a total of 467; and
  • Leesburg up two for a total of 1,504.

Sumter County is now reporting 3,070 cases – an increase of 44 from Friday to Saturday – among 1,741 men, 1,299 women, 13 non-residents and 17 people listed as unknown. A total of 224 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 799 in correctional facilities. There have been 88 deaths and 298 people treated in area hospitals.

The Villages continues to pace Sumter County with 823 cases – an increase of five in a 24-hour period. Others have been identified in Wildwood (477), Bushnell (358, 135 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 90 inmates and 45 staff members), Oxford (152), Webster (113), Lake Panasoffkee (86), Center Hill (60), Sumterville (58) and the Lady Lake portion of the county (46). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 126 cases among 23 inmates and 103 staff members.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

  • Cases: 23,482 – increase of 249
  • Men: 10,566
  • Women: 12,667
  • Non-residents: 106
  • People listed as unknown: 143
  • Deaths: 684
  • Hospitalizations: 2,141

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 9,132 – increase of 85
  • Men: 4,204
  • Women: 4,741
  • Non-residents: 67
  • People listed as unknown: 120
  • Cases in long-term care facilities: 724
  • Cases in correctional facilities: 275
  • Deaths: 235
  • Hospitalizations: 750
  • Cities with most cases: Clermont (2,303), Leesburg (1,504), Tavares (811), Eustis (735) and Mount Dora (692). The Villages also is reporting 42 cases.

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 11,280 – increase of 120
  • Men: 4,641
  • Women: 6,627
  • Non-residents: 26
  • People listed as unknown: 6
  • Cases in long-term care facilities: 1,123
  • Cases in correctional facilities: 2,250
  • Deaths: 361
  • Hospitalizations: 1,093
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (8,527), Summerfield (467), Belleview (407), Dunnellon (399) and Citra (202). The Villages is reporting seven cases. A total of 1,425 cases also have been reported among inmates (1,318) and staff members (107) at Lowell Correctional Institution and Marion Correctional Institution.

All told Florida is reporting 837,077 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 4,452 from Friday to Saturday. Of those, 825,906 are residents. A total of 52,196 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 24,947 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 17,311 deaths and 50,426 people have been hospitalized.

