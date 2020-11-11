Storm delays fundraiser at Cody’s restaurant to benefit kids at Christmas

A fundraiser at Cody’s Original Roadhouse in Brownwood to make the holidays brighter for less fortunate children has been postponed because of Tropical Storm Eta.

The event, which raises funds for the Wildwood Police Department’s annual Christmas With The Cops, was supposed to be held Thursday, Nov. 12 from 4-7 p.m. But because of the approaching storm, it’s been moved to Thursday, Nov. 19.

Tickets for the event will be sold at the door for $10 per person. Cody’s will provide live entertainment, food and happy hour drink specials.