3 more local COVID-19 deaths as tri-county area continues to see new cases

Three more local residents have died of COVID-19 as more cases of the deadly virus continue to be identified across the tri-county area.

All three of the latest fatalities were residents of Lake County. They were identified Thursday by the Florida Department of Health as:

86-year-old woman who tested positive Oct. 12;

84-year-old man who tested positive Oct. 14; and

86-year-old man who tested positive Nov. 9.

Twenty-three new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday in and around The Villages. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up three for a total of 896;

Leesburg up seven for a total of 1,534;

Lady Lake up four for a total of 412;

Summerfield up four for a total of 476;

Wildwood up three for a total of 481;

Fruitland Park up one for a total of 213; and

Belleview up one for a total of 413.

Sumter County is now reporting 3,114 cases – an increase of six from Wednesday to Thursday – among 1,766 men, 1,317 women, 14 non-residents and 17 people listed as unknown. A total of 225 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 803 in correctional facilities. There have been 89 deaths and 301 people treated in area hospitals.

The Villages continues to pace Sumter County with 845 cases – an increase of three in a 24-hour period. Besides those mentioned above in Wildwood, others have been identified in Coleman (716), Bushnell (360, 165 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 106 inmates and 48 staff members), Oxford (152), Webster (116), Lake Panasoffkee (87), Center Hill (60), Sumterville (58) and the Lady Lake portion of the county (47). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 138 cases among 32 inmates and 106 staff members.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 24,046 – increase of 123

Men: 10,828

Women: 12,961

Non-residents: 111

People listed as unknown: 146

Deaths: 692

Hospitalizations: 2,185

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 9,424 – increase of 64

Men: 4,336

Women: 4,897

Non-residents: 68

People listed as unknown: 123

Cases in long-term care facilities: 727

Cases in correctional facilities: 277

Deaths: 241

Hospitalizations: 778

Cities with most cases: Clermont (2,393), Leesburg (1,534), Tavares (827), Eustis (763) and Mount Dora (712). The Villages also is reporting 44 cases.

MARION COUNTY

Cases: 11,508 – increase of 53

Men: 4,726

Women: 6,747

Non-residents: 29

People listed as unknown: 6

Cases in long-term care facilities: 1,136

Cases in correctional facilities: 2,254

Deaths: 362

Hospitalizations: 1,106

Cities with most cases: Ocala (8,672), Summerfield (476), Dunnellon (414), Belleview (413) and Citra (202). The Villages is reporting seven cases. A total of 1,425 cases also have been reported among inmates (1,318) and staff members (107) at Lowell Correctional Institution and Marion Correctional Institution.

All told Florida is reporting 863,619 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 5,607 from Wednesday to Thursday. Of those, 851,825 are residents. A total of 52,919 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 25,140 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 17,945 deaths and 51,272 people have been hospitalized.