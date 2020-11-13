Another local resident dies of COVID-19 as Villages tops 900 cases of deadly virus

Another local resident has died of COVID-19 as The Villages hit a milestone in the number of cases that have been reported in the community.

The latest fatality was a resident of Lake County who tested positive Oct. 4. He had recently traveled to Alaska and other parts of Florida and had been in contact with someone else suffering from the virus, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Thirty-seven new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday in and around The Villages. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 12 for a total of 907;

Leesburg up eight for a total of 1,542;

Summerfield up seven for a total of 483;

Belleview up six for a total of 419;

Lady Lake up two for a total of 414;

Fruitland Park up two for a total of 215; and

Wildwood up one for a total of 482.

Sumter County is now reporting 3,140 cases – an increase of 26 from Thursday to Friday – among 1,778 men, 1,328 women, 17 non-residents and 17 people listed as unknown. A total of 225 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 803 in correctional facilities. There have been 89 deaths and 301 people treated in area hospitals.

The Villages continues to pace Sumter County with 854 cases – an increase of nine in a 24-hour period. Besides those cases mentioned above in Wildwood, others have been identified in Coleman (716), Bushnell (362, 154 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 106 inmates and 48 staff members), Oxford (152), Webster (117), Lake Panasoffkee (87), Center Hill (61), Sumterville (58) and the Lady Lake portion of the county (47). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 135 cases among 28 inmates and 107 staff members.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 24,206 – increase of 160

Men: 10,894

Women: 13,049

Non-residents: 115

People listed as unknown: 148

Deaths: 693

Hospitalizations: 2,194

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 9,466 – increase of 42

Men: 4,352

Women: 6,797

Non-residents: 69

People listed as unknown: 121

Cases in long-term care facilities: 730

Cases in correctional facilities: 279

Deaths: 242

Hospitalizations: 780

Cities with most cases: Clermont (2,402), Leesburg (1,542), Tavares (831), Eustis (763) and Mount Dora (715). The Villages also is reporting 45 cases.

MARION COUNTY

Cases: 11,600 – increase of 92

Men: 4,764

Women: 6,797

Non-residents: 29

People listed as unknown: 10

Cases in long-term care facilities: 1,139

Cases in correctional facilities: 2,254

Deaths: 362

Hospitalizations: 1,113

Cities with most cases: Ocala (8,735), Summerfield (483), Belleview (419), Dunnellon (419) and Citra (203). The Villages is reporting eight cases. A total of 1,425 cases have been reported among inmates (1,318) and staff members (107) at Lowell Correctional Institution and Marion Correctional Institution.

All told Florida is reporting 870,552 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 6,933 from Thursday to Friday. Of those, 858,585 are residents. A total of 53,542 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 25,187 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 17,658 deaths and 51,542 people have been hospitalized.