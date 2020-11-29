Josephine Ann “Jo” Hardesty (Kavanagh)

Josephine Ann Kavanagh Hardesty was born in Waterbury, CT on February 5, 1941, the third child of Margaret (Berry) Kavanagh and John (Jack) Kavanagh. Her mother died during her birth, but her aunt Molly, her father’s sister, left her job and moved in to assume the role of mother for the three young Kavanagh children. Josephine is pre-deceased by her older sister Margaret and is survived by her older brother Jack.

Josephine was a graduate of Waterbury Catholic High School and St. Mary’s Hospital School of Nursing in Waterbury, class of 1962. She later completed a graduate degree at Boston University. Jo and some fellow nursing graduates started their careers in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Nurses were in demand so the pay was good, and by her account there was a lot of fun and sun to be enjoyed in Lauderdale. One hopes the patients felt the same!

After about three years of good times, she was missing the New England, snow, ice, tire chains, rainy summer weekends and the high cost of living, so she moved to Boston where she spent the rest of her career. While in Boston Jo worked for Blue Cross/Blue Shield, Faulkner Hospital and Carney Hospital. While in Boston Jo married Charles Hardesty. Sadly, after a number of years they were divorced which hit Jo very hard. Upon retirement in 2008, Jo moved to The Villages in Florida. She bought a nice home on a pond and spent many happy hours there. She loved sitting on her lanai and watching the water birds play.

Jo was a “joiner” and she loved the opportunities The Villages varied clubs offered. She spent many hours in the pool and loved walking along the boardwalk at Sumter Landing. She even took up golf. Although she was a high handicapper, she thoroughly enjoyed the nineteenth hole social hours. Near the end of October, Jo was moved to Freedom Pointe Memory Care unit. Very shortly thereafter she was given an MRI which revealed five brain tumors that were inoperable. As a result of the tumors she died peacefully on November 5, 2020 at Freedom Pointe.

The response and help of friends and neighbors in The Villages has been of great comfort to Jo’s family. Without your help it would have been extraordinarily difficult for us, and we thank you so much.

A Mass and reception will be held in The Villages at a date TBD in January 2021. All friends and good neighbors of Jo’s will be invited.