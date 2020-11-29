Sunday, November 29, 2020
72.4 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Obituaries

Josephine Ann “Jo” Hardesty (Kavanagh)

Staff Report

Josephine Ann Kavanagh Hardesty was born in Waterbury, CT on February 5, 1941, the third child of Margaret (Berry) Kavanagh and John (Jack) Kavanagh. Her mother died during her birth, but her aunt Molly, her father’s sister, left her job and moved in to assume the role of mother for the three young Kavanagh children. Josephine is pre-deceased by her older sister Margaret and is survived by her older brother Jack.

Josephine was a graduate of Waterbury Catholic High School and St. Mary’s Hospital School of Nursing in Waterbury, class of 1962. She later completed a graduate degree at Boston University. Jo and some fellow nursing graduates started their careers in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Nurses were in demand so the pay was good, and by her account there was a lot of fun and sun to be enjoyed in Lauderdale. One hopes the patients felt the same!

After about three years of good times, she was missing the New England, snow, ice, tire chains, rainy summer weekends and the high cost of living, so she moved to Boston where she spent the rest of her career. While in Boston Jo worked for Blue Cross/Blue Shield, Faulkner Hospital and Carney Hospital. While in Boston Jo married Charles Hardesty. Sadly, after a number of years they were divorced which hit Jo very hard. Upon retirement in 2008, Jo moved to The Villages in Florida. She bought a nice home on a pond and spent many happy hours there. She loved sitting on her lanai and watching the water birds play.

Jo was a “joiner” and she loved the opportunities The Villages varied clubs offered. She spent many hours in the pool and loved walking along the boardwalk at Sumter Landing. She even took up golf. Although she was a high handicapper, she thoroughly enjoyed the nineteenth hole social hours. Near the end of October, Jo was moved to Freedom Pointe Memory Care unit. Very shortly thereafter she was given an MRI which revealed five brain tumors that were inoperable. As a result of the tumors she died peacefully on November 5, 2020 at Freedom Pointe.

The response and help of friends and neighbors in The Villages has been of great comfort to Jo’s family. Without your help it would have been extraordinarily difficult for us, and we thank you so much.

A Mass and reception will be held in The Villages at a date TBD in January 2021. All friends and good neighbors of Jo’s will be invited.

Related Articles

Obituaries

Richard Hayden

Richard “Dickie” Hayden was a devoted family man and had a life long passion for the game of softball.
Read more
Obituaries

Ronald Francis Gangloff

Ron Gangloff golfing, hunting, fishing, kayaking, and celebrating a win for the Philadelphia Eagles, Flyers and Phillies and the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Read more
Obituaries

Dennis David

Dennis David won a State championship in racquetball and loved to play softball. He also spent a lot of time shooting pool. He was an avid spear fisherman, a lobster diver and deep-sea fisherman.
Read more
Obituaries

Francis Eugene Cave

Francis "Sonny" Cave enjoyed hunting, fishing and especially, bowling. He worked for several years at the Fiesta Bowl in Spanish Springs.
Read more
Obituaries

Patrick H. Hoey Jr.

Pat Hoey loved music, he played guitar and sang both solo and in groups. He was a talented photographer, and his home and those of his children are decorated with his pictures. He was proud of his Irish heritage and St. Patrick's Day was always a joyous, festive occasion in the Hoey household.
Read more
Obituaries

Edward William Slyman

Edward Slyman and his wife, Anna, moved to The Villages in 2000. Together they shot pool regularly as members of the billiards club, were members of St. Timothy’s Catholic Church, and took multiple cruises with community members.
Read more
Obituaries

Roberta “Bobsy” Shand McGuire

Roberta McGuire and her husband, Eugene, moved to The Villages in 2000. She was a loving, caring, generous, and selfless woman with a heart of gold and a fabulous sense of humor.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Health

Another local COVID-19 death as new cases cropping up across tri-county area

Another local resident has succumbed to COVID-19 as new cases of the deadly virus continue to pop up across the tri-county area.
Read more
News

Wendy’s restaurant coming to location at Southern Trace Plaza

A new Wendy’s restaurant is coming to a location at Southern Trace Plaza in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Roseate Spoonbill Behind Lake Deaton Plaza

This roseate spoonbill was spotted behind Lake Deaton Plaza. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Long-Tailed Skipper On Flower At Fenney Nature Trail

This long-tailed skipper was visiting a flower at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Red-Shouldered Hawk Watching Over Village Of Collier

This red-shouldered hawk was checking out the scenery in the Village of Collier. Thanks to Cindy Farkus for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Get Publix face mask information correct

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santiago resident attempts to correct the record when it comes to face masks at Publix.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Groome Transportation resuming Shuttle Service between The Villages community and Orlando International Airport

Groome Transportation is resuming its airport shuttle service between The Villages and Orlando International Airport.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Follow these tips to avoid thieves during busy holiday shopping season

Christmas shoppers are out en masse and that means one thing – thieves are right there with them. We've got some tips to help you keep those criminals at bay.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

You’ve got a problem when your wife says you can’t hear her

Columnist Barry Evans writes that a few years ago the Blonde in the house was complaining that he was not hearing her. It started him on a journey that has become a rite of passage for many Villagers.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Sumter County commissioners fighting plan to extend Florida Turnpike

Sumter County commissioners plan to lobby local and state leaders to reject a plan to extend the Florida Turnpike. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has the details.
Read more
Health

Another local COVID-19 death as new cases cropping up across tri-county area

Another local resident has succumbed to COVID-19 as new cases of the deadly virus continue to pop up across the tri-county area.
Read more
News

Wendy’s restaurant coming to location at Southern Trace Plaza

A new Wendy’s restaurant is coming to a location at Southern Trace Plaza in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Get Publix face mask information correct

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santiago resident attempts to correct the record when it comes to face masks at Publix.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Here’s an idea for getting rid of the trolls

A Village of Sanibel resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers an idea for getting rid of the trolls.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Tax collector’s renewal notice makes no sense

A Village of Harmeswood of Belle Aire resident is shaking his head after receiving a notice from the Sumter County Tax Collector’s office. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Follow these tips to avoid thieves during busy holiday shopping season

Christmas shoppers are out en masse and that means one thing – thieves are right there with them. We've got some tips to help you keep those criminals at bay.
Read more
Crime

Villager’s shotgun toting daughter upgrades from public defender

A Villager’s daughter who is facing two felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly pointing a shotgun at her neighbors has upgraded her legal representation.
Read more
Crime

Sex offender registers address at home near family pool in The Villages

A sex offender has registered a temporary address at a home near a family pool in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,916FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,754FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
overcast clouds
72.4 ° F
74 °
69.8 °
88 %
1.4mph
90 %
Sun
79 °
Mon
73 °
Tue
59 °
Wed
59 °
Thu
73 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment