1 more local COVID-19 death as Florida teeters on 1 million cases of deadly virus

Larry D. Croom

One more local resident has died of COVID-19 as the number of new cases of the deadly virus skyrocketed Monday across Florida and the state teetered on 1 million positive results.

The latest fatality was identified as a 78-year-old Lake County man who tested positive Nov. 13. He was among the 18,834 who have died across the Sunshine State from the fast-spreading virus.

All told, Florida is reporting 999,319 cumulative cases – an increase of 14,022 from Sunday to Monday. That marked the biggest single-day increase since July 12 when 15,300 new cases were identified.

Of those who have tested positive in Florida, 983,370 are residents. A total of 56,354 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 25,694 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 18,834 deaths and 54,867 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, 78 new COVID-19 cases were reported Monday in and around The Villages. Those include:

  • The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 24 for a total of 1,252;
  • Leesburg up 19 for a total of 1,781;
  • Summerfield up 12 for a total of 586;
  • Lady Lake up eight for a total of 495;
  • Fruitland Park up six for a total of 248;
  • Wildwood up five for a total of 533;
  • Oxford up two for a total of 178; and
  • Belleview up two for a total of 499.

Sumter County is now reporting 3,467 cases – an increase of 25 from Sunday to Monday – among 1,944 men, 1,484 women, 19 non-residents and 20 people listed as unknown. A total of 226 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 803 in correctional facilities. There have been 95 deaths and 321 people treated in area hospitals.

The Villages continues to pace Sumter County with 1,133 cases – an increase of 23 in a 24-hour period. Besides those mentioned above in Wildwood and Oxford, others have been identified in Coleman (718), Wildwood (533), Bushnell (437, 158 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 107 inmates and 51 staff members), Oxford (178), Webster (138), Lake Panasoffkee (107), Center Hill (77), Sumterville (68) and the Lady Lake portion of the county (52). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 120 cases among 12 inmates and 108 staff members.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

  • Cases: 27,182 – increase of 136
  • Men: 12,249
  • Women: 14,592
  • Non-residents: 162
  • People listed as unknown: 179
  • Deaths: 729
  • Hospitalizations: 2,321

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 10,671 – increase of 48
  • Men: 4,910
  • Women: 5,514
  • Non-residents: 103
  • People listed as unknown: 144
  • Cases in long-term care facilities: 744
  • Cases in correctional facilities: 283
  • Deaths: 255
  • Hospitalizations: 832
  • Cities with most cases: Clermont (2,834), Leesburg (1,781), Tavares (942), Eustis (904) and Mount Dora (837). The Villages also is reporting 61 cases.

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 13,044 – increase of 63
  • Men: 5,395
  • Women: 7,594
  • Non-residents: 40
  • People listed as unknown: 15
  • Cases in long-term care facilities: 1,208
  • Cases in correctional facilities: 2,268
  • Deaths: 379
  • Hospitalizations: 1,168
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (10,138), Summerfield (586), Dunnellon (519), Belleview (499) and Citra (226). The Villages is reporting 58 cases. A total of 1,434 cases have been reported among inmates (1,318) and staff members (116) at Lowell Correctional Institution and Marion Correctional Institution.

