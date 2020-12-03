COVID-19 claims 2 more local residents as Villages-area cases skyrocket

Two more local residents have lost the battle against COVID-19 as new cases of the deadly virus continue to pop up across The Villages and surrounding communities.

Both of the latest fatalities were Marion County residents. They were identified Thursday by the Florida Department of Health as a 67-year-old woman who tested positive Oct. 7 and a 62-year-old man who tested positive Oct. 27.

A total of 103 new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday in and around The Villages. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 38 for a total of 1,336;

Summerfield up 20 for a total of 629;

Lady Lake up 16 for a total of 520;

Belleview up 13 for a total of 518;

Leesburg up 8 for a total of 1,807;

Wildwood up 3 for a total of 539;

Fruitland Park up 3 for a total of 256;

Oxford up 1 for a total of 181; and

Lady Lake portion of Sumter County up 1 for a total of 53.

Below is a breakdown of COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 27,963 – increase of 339

Deaths: 740

Hospitalizations: 2,380

SUMTER COUNTY

Cases: 3,602 – increase of 67

Deaths: 98

Hospitalizations: 329

Other areas/cities with cases: Coleman (725), Bushnell (447), Webster (140), Lake Panasoffkee (116), Center Hill (78) and Sumterville (71).

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 10,899 – increase of 90

Deaths: 258

Hospitalizations: 869

Cities with most cases: Clermont (2,891), Leesburg (1,807), Tavares (950), Eustis (916) and Mount Dora (854). The Villages is reporting 62 cases.

MARION COUNTY

Cases: 13,462 – increase of 182

Deaths: 384

Hospitalizations: 1,182

Cities with most cases: Ocala (10,424), Summerfield (629), Dunnellon (532), Belleview (518) and Citra (233). The Villages is reporting 57 cases.

All told, Florida is reporting 1,029,030 cases – an increase of 10,870 from Wednesday to Thursday. Of those, 1,012,456 are residents. A total of 57,114 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 25,829 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 19,112 deaths and 55,820 people have been hospitalized.