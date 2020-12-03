Thursday, December 3, 2020
69.3 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Health

COVID-19 claims 2 more local residents as Villages-area cases skyrocket

Larry D. Croom

Two more local residents have lost the battle against COVID-19 as new cases of the deadly virus continue to pop up across The Villages and surrounding communities.

Both of the latest fatalities were Marion County residents. They were identified Thursday by the Florida Department of Health as a 67-year-old woman who tested positive Oct. 7 and a 62-year-old man who tested positive Oct. 27.

A total of 103 new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday in and around The Villages. Those include:

  • The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 38 for a total of 1,336;
  • Summerfield up 20 for a total of 629;
  • Lady Lake up 16 for a total of 520;
  • Belleview up 13 for a total of 518;
  • Leesburg up 8 for a total of 1,807;
  • Wildwood up 3 for a total of 539;
  • Fruitland Park up 3 for a total of 256;
  • Oxford up 1 for a total of 181; and
  • Lady Lake portion of Sumter County up 1 for a total of 53.

Below is a breakdown of COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

  • Cases: 27,963 – increase of 339
  • Deaths: 740
  • Hospitalizations: 2,380

SUMTER COUNTY

  • Cases: 3,602 – increase of 67
  • Deaths: 98
  • Hospitalizations: 329
  • Other areas/cities with cases: Coleman (725), Bushnell (447), Webster (140), Lake Panasoffkee (116), Center Hill (78) and Sumterville (71).

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 10,899 – increase of 90
  • Deaths: 258
  • Hospitalizations: 869
  • Cities with most cases: Clermont (2,891), Leesburg (1,807), Tavares (950), Eustis (916) and Mount Dora (854). The Villages is reporting 62 cases.

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 13,462 – increase of 182
  • Deaths: 384
  • Hospitalizations: 1,182
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (10,424), Summerfield (629), Dunnellon (532), Belleview (518) and Citra (233). The Villages is reporting 57 cases.

All told, Florida is reporting 1,029,030 cases – an increase of 10,870 from Wednesday to Thursday. Of those, 1,012,456 are residents. A total of 57,114 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 25,829 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 19,112 deaths and 55,820 people have been hospitalized.

Related Articles

Crime

‘Inebriated’ Villager toting hammer arrested after alleged altercation with woman

A hammer-toting Villager who appeared to be intoxicated when Marion County sheriff’s deputies arrived at his house found himself behind bars late Tuesday night.
Read more
Crime

Man arrested after allegedly attempting to steal washing machine from Lowe’s

A man was arrested after allegedly attempting to steal a washing machine from Lowe’s.
Read more
News

Show off your pets’ holiday photos

We want to see photos of your dogs, cats and other pets who are celebrating the holidays. Send your photos to [email protected]
Read more
Crime

Atlas Canine Dog Park will be closed for maintenance later this month

The Atlas Canine Dog Park will be closed for maintenance later this month. We've got the dates.
Read more
Crime

Mercedes driver jailed after spotted driving around barricaded railroad crossing

A Mercedes-Benz driver was arrested after he was spotted driving around a barricade at a railroad crossing.
Read more
Crime

Man arrested with marijuana after traffic stop at local restaurant

A man with marijuana was arrested after a traffic stop at a local restaurant.
Read more
News

Villager wins approval for $110 million project at site of former Wildwood ranch

A massive $110-million mixed-use development is planned along County Road 44A west of Powell Road near Millennium Park in Wildwood. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has the story.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Crime

‘Inebriated’ Villager toting hammer arrested after alleged altercation with woman

A hammer-toting Villager who appeared to be intoxicated when Marion County sheriff’s deputies arrived at his house found himself behind bars late Tuesday night.
Read more
Crime

Man arrested after allegedly attempting to steal washing machine from Lowe’s

A man was arrested after allegedly attempting to steal a washing machine from Lowe’s.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Young Bald Eagle Near Briarwood Executive Golf Course

Check out this young bald eagle near Briarwood Executive Golf Course. This one is about 3 to 3.5 years old and just getting its white head. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Little Blue Heron At Fenney Nature Trail

This little blue heron was spotted at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Green Heron Catches Breakfast Along Fenney Nature Trail

This green heron was catching breakfast along the Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Trump continues to roll in the money

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bonnybrook resident advises those donating money to Trump to follow the money.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Groome Transportation resuming Shuttle Service between The Villages community and Orlando International Airport

Groome Transportation is resuming its airport shuttle service between The Villages and Orlando International Airport.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

‘Inebriated’ Villager toting hammer arrested after alleged altercation with woman

A hammer-toting Villager who appeared to be intoxicated when Marion County sheriff’s deputies arrived at his house found himself behind bars late Tuesday night.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Response to Dr. Mirkin’s piece on Paul Hornung

A young football enthusiast from the Midwest has a response to Dr. Gabe Mirkin's recent essay on the life of football great Paul Hornung.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

Health

COVID-19 claims 2 more local residents as Villages-area cases skyrocket

Two more local residents have lost the battle against COVID-19 as new cases of the deadly virus continue to pop up across The Villages and surrounding communities.
Read more
Crime

‘Inebriated’ Villager toting hammer arrested after alleged altercation with woman

A hammer-toting Villager who appeared to be intoxicated when Marion County sheriff’s deputies arrived at his house found himself behind bars late Tuesday night.
Read more
Crime

Man arrested after allegedly attempting to steal washing machine from Lowe’s

A man was arrested after allegedly attempting to steal a washing machine from Lowe’s.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Trump continues to roll in the money

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bonnybrook resident advises those donating money to Trump to follow the money.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

I mourn for my party because it has lost its way

A Village of St. Charles resident, in a Letter to the Editor, mourns for his party which has lost its way.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

How quickly they forget

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident answers a previous letter writer who called on Americans to unite behind President-elect Joe Biden.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

‘Inebriated’ Villager toting hammer arrested after alleged altercation with woman

A hammer-toting Villager who appeared to be intoxicated when Marion County sheriff’s deputies arrived at his house found himself behind bars late Tuesday night.
Read more
Crime

Man arrested after allegedly attempting to steal washing machine from Lowe’s

A man was arrested after allegedly attempting to steal a washing machine from Lowe’s.
Read more
Crime

Atlas Canine Dog Park will be closed for maintenance later this month

The Atlas Canine Dog Park will be closed for maintenance later this month. We've got the dates.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,962FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,758FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
overcast clouds
69.3 ° F
70 °
68 °
70 %
1.8mph
96 %
Fri
74 °
Sat
68 °
Sun
66 °
Mon
66 °
Tue
59 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment