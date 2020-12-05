Woman and guy pal jailed on litany of drug charges after Summerfield traffic stop

A Belleview woman and her Ocala man friend are behind bars in the Marion County Jail on a multitude of charges after a traffic stop in Summerfield.

A Marion County sheriff’s deputy was traveling east on S.E. Sunset Harbor Road Wednesday night when he spotted a blue Saturn sedan traveling west with no headlights. He stopped the sedan in the 14600 block of S.E. 99th Avenue and noted that 29-year-old Aissa Arias, of Belleview, was driving the vehicle and 26-year-old Jeremy Rek Killmon, of Ocala, was sitting in the passenger seat.

Another deputy arrived to assist with the traffic stop and while standing at the front passenger-side window noticed a cut plastic straw lying next to Arias’ right leg. He asked to see the straw and noted that it had the remnants of a white powdery substance inside it, a sheriff’s office report state.

Deputies had Arias and Killmon exit the vehicle and found a small, clear baggie lying on the driver’s side floorboard that contained a white powdery substance. Deputies also found a transparent cylindrical canister lying on the front driver’s side floorboard with a piece of aluminum foil inside it, the report says.

Deputies then searched the vehicle and located a glass cylindrical “bowl” lying on the front passenger-side floorboard with a white crystallized substance inside it. They also found a blue cut plastic straw on the front passenger-side floorboard with a white powdery substance inside it, the report says.

Deputies also located a metal container lying on the back seat that contained several transparent baggies with a crystallized substance consistent with methamphetamine, 30 blue/white oval-shaped pills with the inscription “S489-50MG” (Schedule II narcotic) inside a prescription bottle, four pink round pills with the inscription “R029” (hydralazine hydrochloride 10 mg), a piece of aluminum foil inside the prescription bottle holding a white “rock” substance consistent with cocaine, a transparent baggie holding a green leafy substance consistent with marijuana” and a small piece of a paper-like substance consistent with PCP, the report says.

The white crystallized substance, which weighed 17 grams, field-tested positive for methamphetamine, as did the glass “bowl.” The white “rock” substance tested positive for cocaine, while the green leafy substance tested positive for THC and the paper-like substance was confirmed to be PCP, the report says.

After being read her rights, Arias claimed that she had borrowed the vehicle from a friend and nothing inside it belonged to her. Killmon also claimed that nothing in the vehicle was his, the report says.

Both Arias and Killmon were placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail. Arias, who lives at 4901 S.E. 125th St. in Belleview, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine (14 grams or more), three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of a harmful New Legend drug without a prescription, possession of cocaine and possession and/or use of drug equipment.

Arias also was charged with violating her probation in Sumter County on previous charges of battery on a person 65 or older, child neglect and simple battery. She was being held on no bond and is due in court Jan. 5 at 9 a.m.

Killmon, who lives at 3150 S.E. 36th Ave. in Ocala, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine (14 grams or more), three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana not more than 20 grams and possession and/or use of drug equipment. He was being held on no bond and also is due in court Jan. 5 at 9 a.m.

Arias also was arrested in July 2019 after an attack on a 70-year-old woman who tried to stop her from driving intoxicated with an infant in her vehicle. Arias had been drinking alcoholic beverages throughout the day at a Fourth of July gathering in Coleman and struck the woman in the face when she tried to take the infant, which fell to the ground. She was arrested on two counts of battery and cruelty to a child and booked into the Sumter County Detention Center, a report says.