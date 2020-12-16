Sumter detectives searching for purse thief who targeted Villages Bealls store

Sumter County sheriff’s detectives are searching for a purse thief who targeted a popular Villages store.

The man pictured above is accused of entering the Bealls store at 3659 Wedgewood Lane on Nov. 8 at about 2:55 p.m. and cutting the security tag off of a high-end vintage purse. He then concealed the purse under his shirt and exited the store without paying for it, a sheriff’s office report states.

The bandit is described as an older white male who is about 5-foot-6-inches tall and weighs 350 pounds. He was wearing a black shirt, black shorts, a black hat and a mask, the report states.

The suspect was accompanied by a male with similar features and they both left the area in a white Cadillac Escalade with a temporary license plate. Anyone with information about the crime or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective DeArmond at (353) 793-2621 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477) and reference 5194.