Gary Allen Taylor, 75, of The Villages, FL peacefully passed away on Sunday, December 13, 2020.

Gary was born in Lorain, OH on May 21, 1945. He spent most of his life in Parkersburg, WV where he graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1965. He earned a degree in criminal justice from West Virginia University at Parkersburg and volunteered with the Vienna Reserve Police Department.

A retired U.S. Navy Radioman 1st Class, Gary served 3 tours of duty in Vietnam and earned multiple medals and awards for his service. While serving in the Navy Reserve, he worked as the Store Manager for White Cross through its transition into Revco and CVS, retiring after 37 years. Gary and his wife, Jo Ann, relocated to The Villages, FL in 2013.

Gary liked to spend time with family, making them laugh. He had a very dry sense of humor and infectious smile. He enjoyed bowling, playing golf and recreational shooting.

Gary is survived by his wife of 51 years, Jo Ann (Gray) Taylor. Daughters: Robin Taylor (Benjamin Clark) of Nashville, TN and Niki Mathess (Brian) of The Villages, FL. Grandchildren: Samantha Hanni (Nick) of Williamsburg, VA, Brayden Mathess of Parkersburg, WV and Evan Mathess of Morgantown, WV. Great grandchild: Owen Hanni of Williamsburg, VA. Brother: Steve Taylor of The Villages, FL and Sister: Sherry Archer of Parkersburg, WV.

He is preceded in death by his parents Charleton Frederick Taylor and Kathleen Capehart Taylor, and brother Larry Taylor of Parkersburg, WV, and great grandchild Isaac Hanni of Williamsburg, VA.

A private military memorial for the family will be held in January 2021 at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society.