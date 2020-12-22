COVID-19 claims 5 more local victims as cases continue to spike across tri-county area and Florida

Five more local residents lost their battle with COVID-19 as new cases of the deadly virus continued to pile up across the Sunshine State.

Four of the latest fatalities lived in Marion County and the other one was a resident of Lake County. They are among the 837 deaths in the tri-county area, the 20,976 across Florida and the 318,782 across the country.

All told, Florida is reporting 1,212,581 cases – an increase of 11,015 from Sunday to Monday. Of those, 1,192,456 are residents. A total of 61,764 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 26,681 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 20,976 deaths and 60,152 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, a total of 109 new COVID-19 cases were reported Monday in and around The Villages. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 24 for a total of 1,850;

Leesburg up 31 for a total of 2,171;

Summerfield up 18 for a total of 882;

Lady Lake up 13 for a total of 750;

Wildwood up 8 for a total of 614;

Fruitland Park up 7 for a total of 359;

Belleview up 4 for a total of 634;

Oxford up 3 for a total of 244; and

Lady Lake portion of Sumter County up 1 for a total of 72.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 34,209 – increase of 429

Deaths: 837

Hospitalizations: 2,568

SUMTER COUNTY

Cases: 4,421 – increase of 42

Deaths: 115

Hospitalizations: 365

Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (1,711), Coleman (729), Wildwood (614), Bushnell (504) and Oxford (244).

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 13,698 – increase of 206

Deaths: 286

Hospitalizations: 949

Cities with most cases: Clermont (3,628), Leesburg (2,171), Eustis (1,103), Tavares (1,066) and Mount Dora (1,065). The Villages also is reporting 81 cases.

MARION COUNTY