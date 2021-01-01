Man arrested after reportedly using drugs in parking lot at Wawa

A man was arrested after reportedly using drugs in the parking lot at Wawa at County Road 466 and U.S. 301 in Oxford.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office received a report from Wawa employees at about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday that a man was in his car using narcotics.

A deputy arrived on the scene and found 28-year-old Donald Donte Parenteau of Inverness in the store purchasing an item at the cash register. The deputy was aware that Parenteau had been ticketed Nov. 24 for driving on a suspended license.

After Parenteau began driving out of the parking lot, the deputy initiated a traffic stop, during which the Rhode Island native admitted he was aware his license was suspended. A glass smoking device containing a brown liquid was found in the vehicle’s center console. The liquid was identified as THC oil.

Parenteau, who was arrested earlier this year by Wildwood police, was booked on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug equipment, driving while license suspended and a probation violation, at the Sumter County Detention Center.