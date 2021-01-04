Suspected thief arrested after fourth shoplifting spree at Target in The Villages

A suspected thief was arrested after his fourth shoplifting spree at Target at Rolling Acres Plaza in The Villages.

Russell Lee Sowers, 27, of Summerfield used a box cutter to open a sealed package of batteries at 8:25 p.m. New Year’s Day, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A loss prevention officer said Sowers also had stolen $179.99 in merchandise on Dec. 18, $279.98 in items on Dec. 29 and took $245.99 in merchandise on New Year’s Eve.

The Kentucky native was arrested on multiple theft charges and booked at the Lake County Jail. Bond was set at $6,000.

Sowers had been arrested in 2017 after making a fraudulent return at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.